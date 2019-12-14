Blitzboks' defence led to tries against Japan, says day 1 hero Pretorius

Despite running in seven converted tries against Japan, opening day hero JC Pretorius pointed to the Blitzboks’ defence as the key ingredient to their World Sevens Series win on Friday.

Japan simply had no answer to the Blitzboks’ speed and power and yielded to the side who won the opening event in the series in Dubai last weekend.

The Blitzboks will play Fiji and the United States on Saturday as they go in pursuit of a second consecutive title, their first on SA soil.

Pretorius believes the team’s suffocating defence yielded the desired results on the opening day.

“We did well in sticking to our structures, which made our defence very strong, and because of that, we could manipulate them and scored tries,” said Pretorius.

Pretorius was one of the standout performers and scored a stunning long-range try against Japan.