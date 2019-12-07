Rugby

Blitzbokke romp past Samoa into Dubai Sevens final

By LIAM DEL CARME - 07 December 2019 - 14:23
Zain Davids of South Africa breaks away with the ball during the men's cup semifinal against Samoa on day three of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series - Dubai at The Sevens Stadium on Saturday.
Zain Davids of South Africa breaks away with the ball during the men's cup semifinal against Samoa on day three of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series - Dubai at The Sevens Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Francois Nel/Getty Images

South Africa surged into the final of the Dubai leg of the World Sevens Series on Saturday.

They overwhelmed Samoa 38-7 in their semifinal thanks largely to a thunderous performance from forward Ryan Oosthuizen. He proved instrumental in attack and defence as the Blitzbokke set up a meeting with New Zealand in the final.

New Zealand beat England 19-12 in their semifinal.

The Blitzbokke took a while to get going, however. Paul Scanlan tiptoed through the Blitzbokke defence inside the first 90 seconds to help hand Samoa, under the tutelage of former New Zealand coaching guru Gordon Tietjens, a 7-0 lead.

Blitzbokke into the semifinals in Dubai

The Blitzbokke qualified for the semifinals of the World Sevens Series tournament in Dubai on Saturday.
Sport
2 hours ago

Burly Zain Davids, however, bust two tackles to score in the corner but Justin Geduld, with the help of the left-hand upright, converted from the touchline.

Captain Siviwe Soyizwapi rounded off a move just before the break to crucially hand the Blitzbokke a 19-7 lead.

Under pressure, Samoa tried to run out from their goal line but an ensuing ruck turnover effectively killed off the contest when Ruan Nel dotted down. Seabelo Senatla and then Selvyn Davids ran in tries to complete the romp.

Blitzbokke captain Siviwe Soyizwapi happy with the side's strength as a collective

It is perhaps fitting that this weekend’s 50th instalment of the Dubai Sevens tournament will also kick-off a record six combined men’s and women’s ...
Sport
2 days ago

Blitzboks see off Spain in Dubai Sevens Series

South Africa beat Spain 33-5 in their second match at the World Sevens Series in Dubai on Friday.
Sport
1 day ago

Siviwe Soyizwapi has been named as the SA Seven's team captain

Siviwe “Shakes” Soyizwapi has been named as the SA Seven's team captain in what will be a critical season for the team.
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X