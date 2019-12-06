Blitzboks see off Spain in Dubai Sevens Series

South Africa beat Spain 33-5 in their second match at the World Sevens Series in Dubai on Friday.

After their hard-earned win over Kenya on the first day the Blitzbokke were looking for more fluency in their game when they ran out against Spain.

Rosko Specman was first to score and by half time the Blitzbokke were 14-0 up.

Captain Siviwe Soyizwapi sidestepped twice to breach the defence and extend the lead early in the second period but Spain hit back.

After the Blitzbokke carried the ball over the own goalline Spain’s Pol Pla profited by scoring out wide to reduce the gap to 16 points but JC Pretorius and Specman finished the game in a flurry for the South Africans.

The Blitzbokke’s deciding pool match will be against England later on Friday.

Earlier Argentina caused an upset when they downed defending series champions Fiji 24-21.

Other results:

Samoa 31 Wales 12

New Zealand 31 Canada 7

Australia 45 Ireland 21

United States 31 Scotland 21

France 41 Japan 5

England 12 Kenya 5