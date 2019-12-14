Blitzboks thrash Japan in CT Sevens opener

The Blitzboks made a winning start in their bid to claim a maiden World Sevens Series tournament in Cape Town by downing Japan 49-0 in their opener on Friday.

As expected they completely outclassed Japan who did not have the speed or the power to combat their opponents.

From early on it was clear the home team was going into the second day with an unblemished record.

Seabelo Senatla latched on to a loose ball and although his touchdown was a little less assured the try stood inside the first three minutes.

He added another in the second half to help stretch the hosts’ advantage in a comfortable win for the Blitzboks.

The result was never in doubt but they are likely to have stiffer Pool A opposition on the second day.