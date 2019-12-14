Entertainment

Minnie Dlamini is living her best life in France

By Noxolo Majavu - 14 December 2019 - 15:07
Minnie Dlamini is winning at this life thing while holidaying in France.
Image: Minnie Dlamini Instagram

While many of us are getting ready to go away this December, Minnie Dlamini-Jones has already started living her best life in Europe.

The star recently jetted off to France, where she was a world away from flooding and power outages in Mzansi.

The media and TV personality uploaded pictures of herself in Cannes, on the French Riviera coast.

In one of the pictures she posted she was sailing a yacht while laughing and dancing.  Mrs Jones also visited the beautiful Ville-Franche-sur Bay.

Cava the snaps:

Let's go sailing ?????

Waiting for my ride ⚓??

X