Bok Pieter-Steph Du Toit bags awards hat-trick

The third annual BrightRock Players Choice Awards held in Johannesburg on Tuesday saw Pieter-Steph du Toit emerging as the biggest winner.

The Springbok World Cup winner walked away with the coveted Players' Player of the Year award, following in the footsteps of Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, who nabbed the prestigious award in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Du Toit also took home the defender and forward of the year awards. The second big winner of the night was Herschel Jantjies, who won the Best off the Bench award, as well as the #LoveChange Award, which is presented to the player that has made great strides in his rugby career over the past year.