Rugby

Bok Pieter-Steph Du Toit bags awards hat-trick

By sowetan reporter - 21 November 2019 - 08:56
Pieter-Steph du Toit, in action here against England during the Rugby World Cup 2019 final in Yokohama, Japan, on November 2, was named Players' Player of the Year in rugby awards in Johannesburg this week. / Craig Mercer/ MB Media/ Getty Images
Pieter-Steph du Toit, in action here against England during the Rugby World Cup 2019 final in Yokohama, Japan, on November 2, was named Players' Player of the Year in rugby awards in Johannesburg this week. / Craig Mercer/ MB Media/ Getty Images

The third annual BrightRock Players Choice Awards held in Johannesburg on Tuesday saw Pieter-Steph du Toit emerging as the biggest winner.

The Springbok World Cup winner walked away with the coveted Players' Player of the Year award, following in the footsteps of Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, who nabbed the prestigious award in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Du Toit also took home the defender and forward of the year awards. The second big winner of the night was Herschel Jantjies, who won the Best off the Bench award, as well as the #LoveChange Award, which is presented to the player that has made great strides in his rugby career over the past year.

Boks thrill Cape Town fans

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato joined Pieter-Steph du Toit, Herschel Jantjies and Cheslyn Kolbe at the city hall on Monday morning as a cold blast came ...
News
1 week ago

Cheslin Kolbe was honoured with the Backline Player of the Year award. The winners were decided by South Africa's professional rugby players in a voting process that was run by MyPlayers, the South African rugby players' organisation.

Rosko Specman scooped the fans' choice award, the only award voted for by the public, and secured R50,000 for his chosen charity.

WATCH: Elton Jantjies and Faf de Klerk first to arrive at OR Tambo Airport

Springboks Elton Jantjies and Faf de Klerk emerged to a rapturous reception when they came through the terminal gates at OR Tambo Airport on Tuesday ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Pieter-Steph du Toit player of the year as Springboks sweep World Rugby awards

South Africa flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit was named World Rugby Player of the Year on Sunday, in a clean sweep of the main awards for the Rugby World ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

10 moments that defined SA's successful annexation of the Webb Ellis Cup

In beating England 32-12 in Yokohama on Saturday‚ the Springboks not only became the second team to win three World Cups after New Zealand but they ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cops raid 'dagga lab and arms cache' in Pretoria
Inside the Guptas' Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million
X