WATCH: Elton Jantjies and Faf de Klerk first to arrive at OR Tambo Airport
Springboks Elton Jantjies and Faf de Klerk emerged to a rapturous reception when they came through the terminal gates at OR Tambo Airport on Tuesday afternoon.
The two players were the first to walk out of the gates and faced scores of supporters packed at the airport to welcome the new World Champions.
#EltonJantjies is one of the first #Springboks players to arrive at #ORTamboAirport. pic.twitter.com/dF1JSYDLbp— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) November 5, 2019
The fans sang together with the SAPS brass band as the players started to arrive from Japan in groups.
The Boks overcame the odds to lift the Rugby World Cup by beating England in the final in Japan on Saturday.
They won the trophy for the third time.
The rest of the players are expected to arrive later on Tuesday with coach Rassie Erasmus and captain Siya Kolisi expected to land around 7pm with the trophy.