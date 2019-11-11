Boks thrill Cape Town fans

Du Toit honed in on the role-model aspect the team had achieved.

“We want young boys to go through the same systems we have and to give them champions’ mindsets. We put our individual goals on the back foot and put the team first.”

Jantjies said: “At the beginning of the year I couldn't have imagined that it would end like this! I can’t wait for what the future holds. I invite you to please come to Kylemore [his home community]. I'm so happy that I've been able to put the place on the map and I love that community so much.”

Keeping it real, when asked about still driving around in his dinky Toyota Yaris, Du Toit quipped that it “might be time for an upgrade”.

When asked if the Stormers on the panel were excited to see big crowds at the proposed new home of Western Cape rugby, Cape Town Stadium, the mayor jumped in and said talks were ongoing to make the move from Newlands.

“I can’t confirm anything but that is the plan and the talks are progressing,” said Plato.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi had a powerful message for fans: “Stop fighting, stop arguing, it's time to work together.

“We are surrounded by people of different races and just look how beautiful it is.”