'It's a good time to face Kaizer Chiefs'

Maritzburg United marksman Judas Moseamedi, 25, is pinning their hopes of overcoming Kaizer Chiefs in the Telkom Knockout on their recent splendid form.

Having gone seven games without defeat, with five victories and two stalemates across all tournaments, Maritzburg face what looks like a real moment of truth when they entertain Chiefs in the TKO semifinals at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

The last time the Team of Choice experienced a loss was against Mamelodi Sundowns in the league, going 2-1 down in September.

"With our current form, ke nako egrand [it's a good time] to face Chiefs. We've been winning and our confidence is sky high, so we rely on the very same confidence against Chiefs," said Moseamedi.

"We've been preparing for the Chiefs game the same way we did for all our past games, and we focus on ourselves not them. The aim is to win at least one cup this season and we have a chance to do that with the Telkom Knockout."