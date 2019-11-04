They make a habit of singing outside the hotel where the Boks are staying before the game.

“At the last game in Pretoria‚ when we sang outside the hotel‚ Kolisi and a few other members of the team came out and joined us.”

Making music of another kind‚ Johannesburg rock group Rugga Rock are so enamoured with rugby they have created a whole genre of rock songs.

The three-man group consists of Koos van der Watt‚ Mike Butler and Matthieu Auriacombe.

Frontman Van der Watt said the group was tired of the rock subjects of love and loss and wanted to remember a time when they felt most alive.

“We are from those old school rugby obsessed days of 1995 when we would lose track of the time and just have fun playing the game‚" Van der Watt said.

“The whole band is rugby obsessed‚ there is so much subject matter in the sport. We are inventing characters to populate the Rugga Rock world - like Rugzille - a giant rugby lizard.”

The band infuses rugby orientated lyrics with rock and roll because‚ according to Van der Watt‚ rock music has a similar energy to rugby.

They have two singles they are most proud of‚ Bring hom Terug and Ons Beker.

The former is a song about the past World Cup wins and the latter is a song they wrote about this year's World Cup.

“We love performing and both singles are already out - we hope they do well - we were so lucky [the Springboks] made it to the final‚ but I’m sure people would like the songs nonetheless. We may even do an acoustic version of Ons Beker.”

Another Bok fanatic‚ Walter Ketteringham from Cape Town‚ dropped more than R8‚000 for a last-minute ticket to Saturday's final.

Ketteringham went to the last two World Cup tournaments in England and New Zealand.

But this year his love for the game has cost him over R50‚000 in total. He watched 13 matches at the event‚ including all the SA matches.

He was due to fly home on October 28 but the software developer had to call in for some extra leave after the Boks made it to the final.

“I’ve been with mates from SA and from Ireland… We come to every World Cup to experience the atmosphere‚ it’s a great way to [explore] a country‚ we like to watch the Soccer World Cup too‚" he said.

“I was booked to leave [with my friends] but when we won I just had to stay. I didn't have a ticket for the game though.

"Everything is very expensive‚ I was prepared to spend up to R10‚000 on a ticket for the finals - but just extending my stay at the hotel was very [costly].

"Everything went up six times the face value since the last game.”

Back at home‚ hawker Promise Mbukhwe is also a big fan of the Rugby World Cup - but mostly because he is making good money off it selling flags on street corners.

He is one of many street sellers to discover that rugby fans will do almost anything to show they love the game - even if it means spending R250 on a flag that should cost R50.

His trolley is usually laden with straw brooms and mats made by hand at his home in Zakariyya Park‚ but during the Rugby World Cup season he took advantage of the Bok frenzy.

Now that the tournament is over‚ he will go back to weaving until the next major tournament means he can sell more merchandise.