WATCH | Faf de Klerk greeting Prince Harry in an SA flag cozzie is a whole mood

The Springboks' Faf de Klerk is a whole mood. In fact, if December was a person, it would be him.
The team's scrumhalf had the world admiring his inner carefree party animal after SA's win against England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup (RWC) on Saturday.
The Springboks defeated England 32-12 at Yokohama, Japan, to take their third Webb Ellis trophy.
The champions quickly got into party mode, with Faf and the team drinking champagne from the cup and him greeting Prince Harry in colourful, patriotic undies, cheered on by his teammates.
Prince Harry met the team in their dressing room, where he congratulated them on their outstanding performance.
What's one of the first things you do when you win the #WebbEllisCup? Fill it up and drink from it.— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) November 2, 2019
It's been 12 years but @Springboks know how it's done.#RWC2019 #RWCFinal pic.twitter.com/mNTIp52Byn
“Congratulations, that was outstanding. I genuinely think that rugby has the ability to unite everyone around the world and I could not think of a nation that needs it more than you guys right now.”
?A MUST WATCH ?— ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) November 2, 2019
It's all going off in the @Springboks dressing room ???
Drinks are flowing ??
Kolisi throwing shapes ?
de Klerk's in his pants ?
Prince Harry gives a speech ?#ITVRugby #RWCFinal pic.twitter.com/bynJlomMOU
Social media agrees that Faf is a vibe.
Here's a glimpse of the reactions:
Faf is life.#fafdeklerk #RugbyWorldCupfinal #Springboks #Bokke pic.twitter.com/C2tl5GWZFw— Aventador (@Kipsta_89) November 3, 2019
#fafdeklerk is my WHOLE mood rn! I've just submitted my research project & I'm about to enjoy my life?????? pic.twitter.com/A7O2gdA0vH— Taylor-Anne Smith (@tay_smith_92) November 3, 2019
One day #fafdeklerk is gonna tell his grandchildren about the day he met Prince Harry in his underwear ??— Nonchalant T (@OhitsThabang) November 3, 2019
Can we all jst agree that this kid deserves his own meme page ? He's a whole mood ?? Strutting his badself around the locker room & right up to Prince Harry like 'Sup bra, lekker game!' SA needs to get behind the expressions 'I don't give a Faf' & 'Fearless as Faf'? #fafdeklerk pic.twitter.com/zf24cnN548— Angelique Da Silva (@AngieDaSilva01) November 3, 2019
#fafdeklerk Faf De Klerk in practice 20 years ago??? pic.twitter.com/OHkmIdkiZT— Tall guy❤ (@SekgobelaFrans1) November 3, 2019
Faf supports his country and his country supports him. #fafdeklerk #RugbyWorldCupfinal #Springboks #Bokke pic.twitter.com/oIrQe4fQET— Aventador (@Kipsta_89) November 3, 2019
