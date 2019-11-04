Rugby

WATCH | Faf de Klerk greeting Prince Harry in an SA flag cozzie is a whole mood

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 04 November 2019 - 09:50

The Springbok scrumhalf had the world admiring his inner carefree party animal after SA's win against England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup on November 2 2019. The team defeated England 32-12 at Yokohama, Japan, to take their third Webb Ellis trophy. The champions quickly got into party mode, with Faf and the team drinking champagne from the cup and him greeting Prince Harry in colourful, patriotic undies, cheered on by his teammates.

The Springboks' Faf de Klerk is a whole mood. In fact, if December was a person, it would be him.

The team's scrumhalf had the world admiring his inner carefree party animal after SA's win against England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup (RWC) on Saturday.

The Springboks defeated England 32-12 at Yokohama, Japan, to take their third Webb Ellis trophy. 

The champions quickly got into party mode, with Faf and the team drinking champagne from the cup and him greeting Prince Harry in colourful, patriotic undies, cheered on by his teammates.

Prince Harry met the team in their dressing room, where he congratulated them on their outstanding performance.

“Congratulations, that was outstanding. I genuinely think that rugby has the ability to unite everyone around the world and I could not think of a nation that needs it more than you guys right now.”

Social media agrees that Faf is a vibe.

Here's a glimpse of the reactions:

