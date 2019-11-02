Grassroots rugby in Mangaung gets a leg-up

The Mangaung Rugby Club became the most recent beneficiary of a sports betting company's efforts to lend a helping hand to communities, in need with a donation of rugby equipment and kit to the value of R85 000.

Betway, the official sponsors of the team, on Friday visited the Free State township of Rocklands, the home of the rugby club, which despite being operated through a shoestring budget, has been able to hold its own.

With very limited resources, the club has still managed to produce promising players who have become role models to the youth of Rocklands. Recently, 21-year-old Otsile Ranthako was spotted and signed by the Cheetahs, where he now competes in the Supersport Rugby Challenge.