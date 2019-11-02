Grassroots rugby in Mangaung gets a leg-up
The Mangaung Rugby Club became the most recent beneficiary of a sports betting company's efforts to lend a helping hand to communities, in need with a donation of rugby equipment and kit to the value of R85 000.
Betway, the official sponsors of the team, on Friday visited the Free State township of Rocklands, the home of the rugby club, which despite being operated through a shoestring budget, has been able to hold its own.
With very limited resources, the club has still managed to produce promising players who have become role models to the youth of Rocklands. Recently, 21-year-old Otsile Ranthako was spotted and signed by the Cheetahs, where he now competes in the Supersport Rugby Challenge.
The club was founded in 1994, with the intention to not only introduce the sport of rugby to the Rocklands community, but to provide a diversion for youth in the crime ridden area of Rocklands.
Betway South Africa’s David Rachidi encouraged the club to continue with the work they do.
According to club President, Mr. Peter Peter, the club has brought together unemployed youth who have limited opportunities due to the inability of their parents to support their tertiary education. The club has given them an alternative to crime,, Peter said.
“A number of young people in our community struggle to afford tertiary tuition and rugby has become an escape from all forms of crime and substance abuse. We have seen the great work done by Betway throughout this year and feel honored to have them visiting and assisting us with this much-needed equipment, which is hard to afford for a community club. This will go a long way in helping us continue with our work,” said Peter.
