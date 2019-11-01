Bumper weekend for sports fans

It is Super Saturday, as far as sports fans are concerned. In fact, a super weekend.

It all begins tomorrow morning when the national rugby team takes on England in the final of the Rugby World Cup.

It is always fireworks whenever the two teams meet, and tomorrow promises to be no different.

For South Africans it is a momentous occasion.

It has been 12 years since the Springboks last lifted the Webb Ellis Cup.

Due to the fact that we first won the world cup in 1995 and then won it again 12 years later in 2007, there is real hope that the boys will bring it back home.

What would make the moment extra special, if we win, is that the current team is led by its first ever black captain, Siya Kolisi.

The victory will not only confirm the good work that Kolisi and coach Rassie Erasmus have been doing since they took over, it will also be a kick in the teeth of those racists who continue to question the contribution of black players in the sport.