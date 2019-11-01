Bumper weekend for sports fans
It is Super Saturday, as far as sports fans are concerned. In fact, a super weekend.
It all begins tomorrow morning when the national rugby team takes on England in the final of the Rugby World Cup.
It is always fireworks whenever the two teams meet, and tomorrow promises to be no different.
For South Africans it is a momentous occasion.
It has been 12 years since the Springboks last lifted the Webb Ellis Cup.
Due to the fact that we first won the world cup in 1995 and then won it again 12 years later in 2007, there is real hope that the boys will bring it back home.
What would make the moment extra special, if we win, is that the current team is led by its first ever black captain, Siya Kolisi.
The victory will not only confirm the good work that Kolisi and coach Rassie Erasmus have been doing since they took over, it will also be a kick in the teeth of those racists who continue to question the contribution of black players in the sport.
Go Bokke!
In the afternoon it is the first of two Soweto derbies in successive weekends. This time Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will be fighting to advance to the semi-finals of the Telkom Knockout. It is a sold-out affair at Moses Mabhida Stadium, indicating the importance of this game for both sets of fans.
Let's go there and support our favourite teams in a safe and peaceful environment. Much has been said in the run-up to the game that has the potential to incite losing fans. We call on everyone to remain calm, abide by the rules of the game and accept the outcome.
Football is a beautiful game, one that is loved by the majority in this country. Let us not spoil it.
Lastly, on Sunday thousands of runners will be participating in the Soweto Marathon, the biggest 42.2km race on the continent.
It is a wonderful event that gets massive support from residents of this sprawling township.
May the event be a great success and continue to be the pride of the entire athletics community throughout the country.
In a country where there are still those who associate black with inferiority, the success of events such as the Soweto Marathon are paramount.
