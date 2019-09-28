Japan stuns Ireland 19-12 in huge World Cup upset

Kenki Fukuoka struck the killer blow as hosts Japan stunned Ireland 19-12 on Saturday to take a giant step towards the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

The replacement winger wriggled over on the hour mark to score the winning try of a frenetic Pool A clash as the Brave Blossoms pulled off a breath-taking upset.

Japan's Brave Blossoms can now add the "Shizuoka Shock" to the "Brighton Miracle" after toppling South Africa at the 2015 tournament.

Ireland, who thrashed Scotland 27-3 in their opening game, had looked in control after first-half tries from Garry Ringrose and Rob Kearney.

But they went off the boil as Japan grew into the match, roared on by a partisan crowd of 47,000.

Fukuoka made the difference, wriggling over on the overlap to complete a stunning team try and put the home side in front - where they stayed, leaving Ireland's players slumped on the turf in disbelief.