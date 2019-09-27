In a country where everything‚ especially the language, feels as foreign as it can possibly get‚ the Springboks will be drawn even further out of their comfort zone when they meet Namibia in a Rugby World Cup (RWC) Pool B match on Saturday.

The so-called African Derby features neighbouring teams and familiarities run deep.

“It is fantastic (we are playing Namibia)‚” said stand-in captain Schalk Brits.

“Unfortunately we cannot make the calls (on the field) in Afrikaans because they understand Afrikaans‚” said Brits about arguably the Boks’ biggest concern before the match.

The Springboks are overwhelming favourites but this RWC has already served up one upset when Uruguay beat Fiji on Wednesday.

Fiji had a short turn-around following their exertions against Australia last week which taps further into the narrative that the lower you are seeded at the RWC‚ the more you have to put up with.