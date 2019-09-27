Five artworks you can enjoy for free in and around Johannesburg

What counts as public art? The very question is a source of debate. The first criterion is surely on the tin: it must be in a public space. But the second, the art part, is perhaps an extension of that dilemma: But is it art? While some argue that public art must have been created in consultation with the public, broadly speaking, art in public spaces falls into one of three categories: works commissioned by cities, by private institutions, and those that have been organically developed by independent artists working in public spaces. Counting all of these, the number of public artworks across the country is staggering.

Here is a selection of some of our finest.