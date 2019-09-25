Let's all unite behind our rugby boys

The world still remembers how Nelson Mandela embraced a previously exclusive white sport as a bridge between two broad sections of a deeply divided nation during the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

The process of nation building is continuing to this day as is the healing of the scars of the past.

As a nation, we must embrace events like this, as we also did with the Fifa World Cup in 2010, to reach out to each other and to unite behind our players who are defending our honour.

Despite continuing challenges, not unique to SA, we have come a long way since 1995. At the time Chester Williams was a lone swallow, symbolising the arrival of a new season.