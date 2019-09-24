The Springboks may have started their Rugby World Cup 2019 campaign with defeat‚ but the University of Cape Town’s Ikey Tigers kept the South African flag flying in Japan.

The Ikeys team won the World University Rugby Cup for a second time following their success in Oxford‚ England four years ago.

Ikeys went undefeated through the week-long tournament‚ before beating French side Bordeaux University 17-3 in the final at the Kamiigusa Stadium in Tokyo.

In their first match‚ Ikeys defeated the University of British Columbia 40-0 (Canada)‚ followed by a 33-14 win against a combined New Zealand Universities team and a 52-0 thrashing of Bordeaux to set up a semi-final against Oxford University.

It was much tougher against their British opponents with Ikeys winning the semi-final 15-0 in hot and humid conditions.

“Winning back-to-back World University Rugby Cup titles is an indication of the strength not only of UCT rugby‚ but South African rugby on the whole‚” said UCT RFC Club Director Johnny Biderman-Pam.