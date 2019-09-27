Boks captain Kolisi to further improve fitness against Namibia from the bench

The form of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will come into sharp focus when South Africa clash with neighbours Namibia in the city of Toyota on Saturday in their second Rugby World Cup (RWC).

Kolisi is yet to fully come up to speed on the fitness front after injury ruled him out of the latter part of Super Rugby.

He has been nursed back from injury but he is yet to reach fitness levels that will enable him to play with the intensity he is known for.

He did not play in the Rugby Championship but came off the bench in the RWC warm-up game against Argentina at Loftus and did the same in the warm-up against Japan in Kumagaya before being withdrawn from battle after only 50 minutes last week against the All Blacks of New Zealand.

In his absence last week‚ Duane Vermeulen was the most vocal figure in the Bok team but the burly No 8 appeared to assume a strong leadership role even with the tour captain on the pitch.