Namibia may be the nearest blip on the Springboks’ radar but while Ireland are some distance away‚ they are the brightest.

In anticipation of their likely Rugby World Cup (RWC) quarterfinal clash‚ the Irish are already taking a keen interest on what the South African coaching staff and players have to say.

They are particularly interested to find out what Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus and assistant Jacques Nienaber learnt in their time at Munster and indeed what intelligence Irish defence analyst Felix Jones brought with him to the Bok set-up.

The Springbok team announcement for the match against Namibia drifted somewhat off script when Erasmus was probed about his time at Munster and indeed what he thought of Ireland’s performance in their RWC opening match against Scotland.

“I was very impressed with Ireland‚” said Erasmus.

“I think apart from New Zealand‚ Ireland was the only other team that put a full 80 minutes out there with a constructive‚ well planned‚ decisive and clinical rugby‚ they were physical and tactical.