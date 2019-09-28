Talking points from the first week of Rugby World Cup

“Second‚ our players are coached to tackle around the middle where they can dislodge the ball. We do not need the framework to tell them how to tackle. I am not sure where that is coming from and I do not know why it was put in the judgment.

“Reece was nervous while giving his evidence. There are people starving out there but they flew a QC over. When people are asking you questions and you have done nothing wrong you are nervous and may not have answers to all the questions on the top of your tongue. We thought we would just mention it. People are making a point about us so we thought we would make one back – a bit of tennis.”

World Rugby clamping down on high tackles

The first week of RWC 2019 has seen World Rugby live up to their warning that high and dangerous tackles would be severely punished.

Four players have appeared at disciplinary hearings and been heavily sanctioned.

Australia's Reece Hodge‚ American John Quill and two Samoans‚ Rey Lee-Lo and Motu Matu'u all received three-match bans‚ their tackles deemed worthy of a red card.

For Quill‚ Lee-Lo and Matu’u it almost certainly represents the end of their RWC adventure as their countries are unlikely to advance to the quarterfinals.

Match officials though have come under fire for their handling of the offences during play.

Only Quill earned a red card for his tackle in the match and the two Samoans received yellow cards while Hodge escaped any on field punishment‚ which has been heavily criticised.