Entertainment

WATCH | Paris Hilton gives Black Coffee a shout out

By Masego Seemela - 28 September 2019 - 10:55
Paris Hilton loves Black Coffee 'so much'.
Paris Hilton loves Black Coffee 'so much'.
Image: Paris Hilton via Instagram

Paris Hilton is the latest US celeb to give DJ Black Coffee some love.

After an interview with People Now, the hotel heiress, in a video with celebrity reporter Makho Ndlovu, said: “He's the best. I love him so much.”

Paris, who also does some DJing, got the chance to spin the decks alongside Coffee.

She is not the only US celeb who has given Black Coffee the nod. Diddy, Swizz Beatz and Usher have also expressed their love for his music.

Poet Magcwabe takes SA culture abroad

Poet Mbalezinhle Mkhize-Mabaso from Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal is taking her poetry to international stage.
Entertainment
1 week ago

Black Coffee teams up with Usher for a hot summer track

House music maestro DJ Black Coffee has dropped a hot summer track with Grammy-winning American R&B star Usher.
Entertainment
2 weeks ago

Black Coffee fuels son's dream to become racing driver

International house music maestro DJ Black Coffee surprised his eight-year-old son Anesu with a trip to go watch the 2019 F1 Belgium Grand Prix on ...
Entertainment
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘People just want to feel good’ - #ImStaying Facebook group celebrates Mzansi’s ...
Mom of missing teacher heads for Vietnam
X