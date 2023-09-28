Lehlohonolo Ramagole is now responsible for the administration of professional boxing in Gauteng, the Free State and the Northern Cape provinces, Boxing SA (BSA) acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole confirmed yesterday.
Ramagole – a retired professional boxer from Orlando in Soweto – has been BSA’s provincial manager in Gauteng since August 2021.
That was after Archie Nyingwa was banned from boxing for 10 years following a sexual misconduct charge.
The Free State has always been serviced by Mzolisi Mabuya. But the son of the late boxing promoter Fezile Mabuya is no longer BSA’s service provider.
His contract expired this month. Sithole said it was not renewed. The Northern Cape did not have a provincial manager. It relied on Ramagole.
“Yes I can confirm that Ramagole will service the three provinces,” said Sithole, who explained that Mabuya’s contract expired in July.
“I extended it to this month but I informed him that once it expires it will not be extended. We don’t have large numbers of fighters and activity in the Free State and Northern Cape, so we felt that the workload can be done by Ramagole. These are some of the measures to try and save costs and redirect funds to other activities, which might assist BSA to revive the sport in the country.”
Said Ramagole: “I will run with it.”
It is understood that Mabuya, who was a ring official from 1996 until 2008, lost the case on unfair dismissal against BSA through the CCMA in Welkom yesterday.
The former referee, judge and time keeper said the commissioner at the CCMA made him understand that he was not a full-time employee of BSA and that it was at their discretion to renew his contract or not.
“I will consider taking up the task of promoting fights; I just need to have a discussion with my family,” he said.
BSA appoints Ramagole as head of admin in three provinces
Retired boxer responsible for three provinces
Image: Supplied
Lehlohonolo Ramagole is now responsible for the administration of professional boxing in Gauteng, the Free State and the Northern Cape provinces, Boxing SA (BSA) acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole confirmed yesterday.
Ramagole – a retired professional boxer from Orlando in Soweto – has been BSA’s provincial manager in Gauteng since August 2021.
That was after Archie Nyingwa was banned from boxing for 10 years following a sexual misconduct charge.
The Free State has always been serviced by Mzolisi Mabuya. But the son of the late boxing promoter Fezile Mabuya is no longer BSA’s service provider.
His contract expired this month. Sithole said it was not renewed. The Northern Cape did not have a provincial manager. It relied on Ramagole.
“Yes I can confirm that Ramagole will service the three provinces,” said Sithole, who explained that Mabuya’s contract expired in July.
“I extended it to this month but I informed him that once it expires it will not be extended. We don’t have large numbers of fighters and activity in the Free State and Northern Cape, so we felt that the workload can be done by Ramagole. These are some of the measures to try and save costs and redirect funds to other activities, which might assist BSA to revive the sport in the country.”
Said Ramagole: “I will run with it.”
It is understood that Mabuya, who was a ring official from 1996 until 2008, lost the case on unfair dismissal against BSA through the CCMA in Welkom yesterday.
The former referee, judge and time keeper said the commissioner at the CCMA made him understand that he was not a full-time employee of BSA and that it was at their discretion to renew his contract or not.
“I will consider taking up the task of promoting fights; I just need to have a discussion with my family,” he said.
Chauke aims to emulate Matabola by winning championship belt
Studdard makes it a family affair with maiden tourney
BSA encourages promoters to bid for dates
Durban hosts fistic feast in honour of Mandela
Boxers do not feel included in Heritage month festivities despite raising the SA flag
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos