Cracks showing in Boxing SA’s women empowerment drive

Boxing SA's Rise of Women in Boxing programme, which is meant to empower women inside and outside the ring – is benefiting female boxers with non-stop action all around the country but it is somehow creating animosity between matchmakers.
BSA 2023 best matchmaker Abbey Mnisi says some of his colleagues are selfish because they want all the best matches for themselves.
"That kills quality because of the scarcity of licensed women boxers here," the former ABU bantamweight boxing champion from Tembisa said yesterday.
He added that having three such tournaments brings other challenges because SA does not have enough female fighters. Some fighters have fought against each other more than three times.
“We end up having unnecessary fights over bouts,” he said. "When Boxing SA's Rise of Women in Boxing Series was introduced by the now-suspended director of operations (Mandla Ntlanganiso), we had a meeting.
"All matchmakers and provincial managers, at the end of that meeting, selected a team of two matchmakers and provincial managers.
“This team was going to work with the director of operations in running the programme with one tournament in each month in one province. It was agreed that matchmakers will match and provincial managers will oversee the match-making to make sure it's fair and that all girls get equal action.”
Mnisi now says he just does not know what has changed.
"This system of three tournaments in one month is not working and it only creates hatred because as we all know that boxing people have jealousy," he said. "Someone would have all the good bouts, while others will have nothing, and that kills quality fights."
The first one took place in Durban, where three female promoters Hlengiwe Dladla of Hle-Jobe, Zandile Malinga's Starline, Mvelo Promotion of Nomvelo Magcaba and Nomfundo Malinga, who trades under Sugarboy Malinga Promotions, did a joint tournament at Olive Convention in August.
The second one will take place at Matlosana Town Hall, Klerksdorp, in the North West province on Saturday. It will be organised by new promoter Mahlatsi Sediane of African Child Boxing Promotion.
Modipadi Kgasago of Mama Rocks Promotion will stage the third women-only tournament at Meropa Casino in Polokwane on September 29.
Cracks showing in Boxing SA’s women empowerment drive
Discontent over match-making spoils initiative
Image: Supplied
