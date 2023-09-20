We will ensure Kgasago’s tournament is a success, says Ledwaba

Heavyweight football administrator and former club owner Ria Ledwaba has promised to give all the necessary assistance to boxing promoter Modipadi Kgasago to ensure she delivers a successful women-only tournament at Meropa Casino in Polokwane on September 29.
“We have taken a decision to be biased to women events," said Ledwaba, who spoke in her capacity as chairperson of the Women in Sports Federation in Limpopo.
“We are committed to that. We are going to make sure that her tournament is a success. We will assist her where she needs assistance so that she delivers a high-quality tournament that will make people realise that women are equally capable in doing wonders, just like their male counterparts if given opportunities and assistance."
Ledwaba’s traits among vastly experienced male football administrators proved beyond any doubt that gender has absolutely nothing to do with an individual’s competency.
She is credited for helping establish SA’s first women’s national league, and was a member of the Premier Soccer League’s board of governors. Ledwaba also served as Safa vice-president. Her competency and strong character won her many accolades.
Kgasago, who trades under the banner of Mama Rock Boxing Promotion, said: “People must come in big numbers because that will make all women involved feel appreciated. I hope women can come in droves so that they get the live feel of boxing.
“We are not doing away with men; it’s just that women in boxing are too few, and that includes ring officials. Female boxers don’t get fights regularly like men."
She said entertainment will be galore, including an exhibition bout between actress Lebohang Mpyana, who is popular for the role of Khelina in the Mzansi Magic drama series DiepCity, and Tebogo Mamorobela, who is secretary of ANC Women’s League in Limpopo.
Kgasago said men will have to part with R250 to gain entrance while women will pay R100, with VIP seats selling for R500. Action from seven bouts will begin at 7pm.
Her tournament will be the third leg of Boxing SA’s recently launched Rise of Women in Boxing programme, which acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole said was aimed at empowering women in and outside boxing.
It features women-only tournaments and everything – from promoter, ring officiating and ring announcing – is done by women. KwaZulu-Natal and North West hosted the first two such tournaments. The fourth one will take place at Vodaworld in Midrand on September 30.
Sithole said other similar tournaments would take place in East London, Gqeberha, Northern Cape, Mpumalanga, Free State and Western Cape.
We will ensure Kgasago’s tournament is a success, says Ledwaba
Meropa Casino event is BSA’s third women-only event
Image: BackpagePix/Sydney Mahlangu
Heavyweight football administrator and former club owner Ria Ledwaba has promised to give all the necessary assistance to boxing promoter Modipadi Kgasago to ensure she delivers a successful women-only tournament at Meropa Casino in Polokwane on September 29.
“We have taken a decision to be biased to women events," said Ledwaba, who spoke in her capacity as chairperson of the Women in Sports Federation in Limpopo.
“We are committed to that. We are going to make sure that her tournament is a success. We will assist her where she needs assistance so that she delivers a high-quality tournament that will make people realise that women are equally capable in doing wonders, just like their male counterparts if given opportunities and assistance."
Ledwaba’s traits among vastly experienced male football administrators proved beyond any doubt that gender has absolutely nothing to do with an individual’s competency.
She is credited for helping establish SA’s first women’s national league, and was a member of the Premier Soccer League’s board of governors. Ledwaba also served as Safa vice-president. Her competency and strong character won her many accolades.
Kgasago, who trades under the banner of Mama Rock Boxing Promotion, said: “People must come in big numbers because that will make all women involved feel appreciated. I hope women can come in droves so that they get the live feel of boxing.
“We are not doing away with men; it’s just that women in boxing are too few, and that includes ring officials. Female boxers don’t get fights regularly like men."
She said entertainment will be galore, including an exhibition bout between actress Lebohang Mpyana, who is popular for the role of Khelina in the Mzansi Magic drama series DiepCity, and Tebogo Mamorobela, who is secretary of ANC Women’s League in Limpopo.
Kgasago said men will have to part with R250 to gain entrance while women will pay R100, with VIP seats selling for R500. Action from seven bouts will begin at 7pm.
Her tournament will be the third leg of Boxing SA’s recently launched Rise of Women in Boxing programme, which acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole said was aimed at empowering women in and outside boxing.
It features women-only tournaments and everything – from promoter, ring officiating and ring announcing – is done by women. KwaZulu-Natal and North West hosted the first two such tournaments. The fourth one will take place at Vodaworld in Midrand on September 30.
Sithole said other similar tournaments would take place in East London, Gqeberha, Northern Cape, Mpumalanga, Free State and Western Cape.
Sports minister Zizi Kodwa threatens legislation to enforce pay parity
SA rolls out red carpet for women in boxing
Free State’s only licensed promoter delighted over tournament
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos