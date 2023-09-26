Boxing SA has encouraged promoters to start bidding for the second phase of SABC’s live broadcast boxing dates which is the implementation of the three-year deal signed in September last year with the national broadcaster.
BSA acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole says dates are for tournaments that will begin from October 27 until March next year.
Sithole says they are happy with how promoters conducted their business of staging tournaments from the first phase.
Tournaments were spread around different provinces and the national broadcaster aired them live.
“But there is room for improvement on the side of promoters,” says Sithole. “We are happy but the standard needs to improve from promoters.
“I am talking about marketing of events. Promoters have not yet mastered the art of promoting.
“The only two tournaments that were well marketed were those that were staged by Khaya Majeke and Phathutshedzo Dongola. In fact Khaya’s tournament ticked almost all the boxes but Dongola’s one ticked all the boxes.”
Adds Sithole: “Dongola had build-up events, electronic billboards for all to see on national roads in Polokwane and there was even buy in from Mayor. He promoted his event.”
Sithole said they are advertising dates for bidding early so that promoters who win bids get enough time to do marketing and he says this is what they will do going forward.
“Encourage promoters to bid for dates way ahead of time,” he says.
The dates up for bidding are for October 27 in the Free State, November 24 in KwaZulu-Natal, December 8 in Gauteng, January 26 2024 in the Eastern Cape, February 9 in Limpopo, February 23 in the Western Cape and March 29 in the Eastern Cape.
BSA’s a three-year deal with the SABC will expire in 2025.
BSA encourages promoters to bid for dates
CEO upbeat with staging of tournaments in the first phase
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Boxing SA has encouraged promoters to start bidding for the second phase of SABC’s live broadcast boxing dates which is the implementation of the three-year deal signed in September last year with the national broadcaster.
BSA acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole says dates are for tournaments that will begin from October 27 until March next year.
Sithole says they are happy with how promoters conducted their business of staging tournaments from the first phase.
Tournaments were spread around different provinces and the national broadcaster aired them live.
“But there is room for improvement on the side of promoters,” says Sithole. “We are happy but the standard needs to improve from promoters.
“I am talking about marketing of events. Promoters have not yet mastered the art of promoting.
“The only two tournaments that were well marketed were those that were staged by Khaya Majeke and Phathutshedzo Dongola. In fact Khaya’s tournament ticked almost all the boxes but Dongola’s one ticked all the boxes.”
Adds Sithole: “Dongola had build-up events, electronic billboards for all to see on national roads in Polokwane and there was even buy in from Mayor. He promoted his event.”
Sithole said they are advertising dates for bidding early so that promoters who win bids get enough time to do marketing and he says this is what they will do going forward.
“Encourage promoters to bid for dates way ahead of time,” he says.
The dates up for bidding are for October 27 in the Free State, November 24 in KwaZulu-Natal, December 8 in Gauteng, January 26 2024 in the Eastern Cape, February 9 in Limpopo, February 23 in the Western Cape and March 29 in the Eastern Cape.
BSA’s a three-year deal with the SABC will expire in 2025.
Gauteng interim boxing structure failed to execute their mandate
Champ Malindi ‘still stuck with bullets’ in his body
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos