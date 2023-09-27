Studdard makes it a family affair with maiden tourney

Euphy Studdard, will introduce herself to the boxing fraternity with an international tournament at Propaganda in Pretoria on Sunday afternoon.
She paid tribute to businessman Gayton McKenzie for making it possible that she got her licence with Boxing SA (BSA).
“He [McKenzie] really helped me and I feel empowered as a woman to join others who have been doing so well in making sure that boxers get action,” she said.
“The boxing sport has been my passion from the age of 11 when my family were living in the Western coloured township, which is now known as Westbury.”
Her last born son Joshua “TKO” Studdard ,who started fighting as an amateur from 15 years old, will headline his mother’s maiden professional tourney against Akani Sambo for the WBF intercontinental bantamweight title.
She is the younger sister to late professional boxer Cameroon “Kangaroo” Adams.
“He was two years older than me. He joined boxing as an amateur fighter and we would go watch him fight at Coronationville Hall and Western Hall,” she said.
“That is also how I met my boyfriend Rocky Studdard, who later became the father of my five children; he also came from a boxing family.”
She said Joshua did not have many fights in the amateur ranks. Euphy managed her son’s career in the beginning.
“In the end it did not really work out for him because there were no fights, so I advised him to take his destiny into his own hands and we came to an agreement that I apply with BSA for a promoter’s licence, and Gayton McKenzie made it happen.” she said.
She trades under the banner of Studdard Boxing Promotion. Euphy gave credit to BSA acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole and that regulator’s provincial manager in Gauteng Lehlohonolo Ramagole for holding her hand.
“They guided me all the way,” she said. “I also want to thank Peter Leopeng [SuperSport boxing commentator] and Thabang Ketshabile [production executive at Vision View TV] for bringing the sponsor Shaka Warrior on board.”
The tournament will comprise seven bouts and action will begin at 2pm.
