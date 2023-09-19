Organisations can succeed if they work together – Dladla

Hlula Dladla says organisations can achieve success that goes beyond individual accomplishments and create a strong foundation for future growth and prosperity if they embrace unity.
Dladla was reacting to his election as chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal Boxing Promoters Association in Durban last weekend.
Other office bearers are Dladla’s deputy, trainer Gcina Mjadu, secretary Nomvelo Magcaba, her deputy SA bantamweight boxing champ Thema Zuma and treasurer Xolani Malinga.
Retired boxer Faizel Malinga and promoter Nhlakanipho Gumede are additional members.
They will be in the office for two years.
“If you are passionate about anything that you are involved with in life, it will not take long to come to grips with what needs to be introduced to existing systems for the better, especially if you are surrounded by experienced people,” Dladla said.
Outgoing chairperson, Zandile Malinga – who is now the secretary of the SA Boxing Promoters Association – was confident the right calibre of people were elected.
“They are committed, willing to work and people who have been there and understand where we come from,” Malinga said. “Promoters in KZN are enjoying the unwavering support from its department of sports. They must be a united front in the concerted effort to produce champions.”
The province has just four national champions in Thabiso Mchunu, Prince Dlomo, Mapule Ngubane and Zuma.
The message given to them by licensees, Dladla said, was that they must not celebrate mediocrity of having only four national champions.
“They want more tournaments of high quality. We are expected to speedily form what is called the Matchmakers Committee within 21 days.”
He added that trainers were given a task of categorising fighters. “They said there must be Category A, which must comprise of hot prospects; Category B boxers who have the potential but still need to be developed and Category C for journeymen,” he said, adding that individual glory by trainers will be dealt with accordingly.
“All our boxers must have fought three times from now until March 31 next year.”
Organisations can succeed if they work together – Dladla
KZN Boxing Promoters Association elected new committee members over the weekend
Image: Supplied
