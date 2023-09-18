Kungwane lives up to her promise to keep Ledwaba’s memory alive

Promises are as thin and fragile as pie crust, and people make them so often but rarely keep them.
But Joyce Kungwane is resolute in her promise to keep the name of late former world boxing champion and trainer Lehlohonolo Ledwaba alive.
She said her TLB Promotion would stage a dual-tournament at Vodaworld in Midrand on September 30 in remembrance of Ledwaba who passed away in 2021.
Kungwane said she did her own matching of all bouts to satisfy her inner soul.
Kungwane’s first tournament will feature women only. It will be part of Boxing SA’s recently launched Rise of Women in Boxing programme.
Action in Kungwane’s first tournament will begin at 2pm with the male event commencing at 7pm.
“I am excited to have done my own matching,” she said. “They will both talk to the stature of the man I am honouring.”
Two titles will be fought for in the women only tournament. Raider Muleba will put her SA lightweight belt at stake against Bonita van Jaarsveld in what will be their fourth meeting.
“This will be the decider,” said Kungwane who staged two of those three fights n the main supporting bout. Melissa Miller will be defend her ABU Southern African Development Community (SADC) bantamweight title against Monica Mkandla. There will be five more fights.
Then late in the evening Bongani Mahlangu will defend his SA junior featherweight belt against Luthando Mbumbulwana with Yanga Siqgibo taking on Jonas Matheus over 10 rounds in the main supporting bout.
Lucky Monyebane will take on Khanyisani Mbokazi for the ABU Sadc junior lightweight title over 10 rounds while Talent Baloyi and Katlego Khanyisa will battle it out for the vacant Gauteng lightweight belt.
Mahlangu's son, Bheki Maitse, will also be in action against Zwelakhe Nhlapho in a non-title fight.
“I made a commitment that I will make sure that people don't forget Ledwaba's name,” said Kungwane.
She said all fighters in both tournaments will get sneakers from Bloc Footwear who are her sponsors. All fights on the day will be televised by BGTN Television Network.
Kungwane lives up to her promise to keep Ledwaba’s memory alive
Promoter to stage another tourney in departed boxer’s name
Image: Supplied
