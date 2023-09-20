The two bullets that landed reigning South African bantamweight champion Ronald “King” Malindi at Helen Joseph Hospital, west of Johannesburg, on September 7 are still stuck in his body, BSA Gauteng provincial manager Lehlohonolo Ramagole has announced.
“It is one of the two bullets that should be removed – only the one in his brains,” Ramagole shared the latest information he said he received today from Malindi’s girlfriend.
The boxing administrator is the point of contact for the injured boxer.
“The neurosurgeon [a specially trained medical doctor who diagnoses and treats conditions that affect your nervous system – your brain, spinal cord and nerves] is the one who was to make the decision [yesterday] if he removed the bullet or he gave it some more time based on the swelling on Ronald’s head.” he said.
“Clearly the swelling has not gone down, that is why the surgery has not been performed but we will know more as we go along in the week and we will keep the boxing fraternity updated on his [Ronald’s] condition.”
Malindi’s homeboy, trainer Charity Mukondeleli who was in the boxer’s corner when the champion recorded his fourth defence of his national belt on July 8 last year, said he was informed that the injured boxer who is based in Brixton is showing signs of recovery.
“Ronald’s girlfriend said he was able to open his eyes but he still does not talk; she said he also responds.”
The 29-year-old lanky fighter from Venda who remains undefeated as a boxer after 19 fights was shot in the head and stomach broad daylight in Westbury. He is said to have been inside his car when he was shot.
Champ Malindi ‘still stuck with bullets’ in his body
Neurosurgeon says swelling has not gone down for surgery
Image: ALAN EASON
The two bullets that landed reigning South African bantamweight champion Ronald “King” Malindi at Helen Joseph Hospital, west of Johannesburg, on September 7 are still stuck in his body, BSA Gauteng provincial manager Lehlohonolo Ramagole has announced.
“It is one of the two bullets that should be removed – only the one in his brains,” Ramagole shared the latest information he said he received today from Malindi’s girlfriend.
The boxing administrator is the point of contact for the injured boxer.
“The neurosurgeon [a specially trained medical doctor who diagnoses and treats conditions that affect your nervous system – your brain, spinal cord and nerves] is the one who was to make the decision [yesterday] if he removed the bullet or he gave it some more time based on the swelling on Ronald’s head.” he said.
“Clearly the swelling has not gone down, that is why the surgery has not been performed but we will know more as we go along in the week and we will keep the boxing fraternity updated on his [Ronald’s] condition.”
Malindi’s homeboy, trainer Charity Mukondeleli who was in the boxer’s corner when the champion recorded his fourth defence of his national belt on July 8 last year, said he was informed that the injured boxer who is based in Brixton is showing signs of recovery.
“Ronald’s girlfriend said he was able to open his eyes but he still does not talk; she said he also responds.”
The 29-year-old lanky fighter from Venda who remains undefeated as a boxer after 19 fights was shot in the head and stomach broad daylight in Westbury. He is said to have been inside his car when he was shot.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos