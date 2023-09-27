AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco has hinted that new signing Ben Motshwari could make his debut when they visit Moroka Swallows in the DStv Premiership match at Dobsonville Stadium on Friday (7.30pm).
While Taariq Fielies impressed on his debut for AmaZulu during their goalless draw with Polokwane City on Monday at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Franco has explained why Motshwari, who recently joined the club from Orlando Pirates, did not get minutes.
“The situation is different with Ben even though he trained with the team a little bit longer than Fielies. His problem is that he has had less game time,” Franco said.
“His fitness level is inferior to what Fielies showed us in the previous training sessions. From there, we were planning and I wished I could have given him some game time because we really wanted to help him get fitter.
“But we couldn’t because of the situation of the game. We thought it was not the right moment to risk him. Let’s see if in the next game he can get game time, because like I said with Fielies, he is a player who is going to help us.”
Fielies joined AmaZulu last week, ending a six-year stay at Cape Town City. The center-back produced a stellar performance and walked away with the Man of the Match accolade on debut.
Franco was impressed with the defender despite having only trained twice with the side and he feels they have a balanced team now.
“I think he played a very good game, not only in defence,” he said.
“I think he helped us build-up. He understood the situations very quickly... We knew he had experience in the PSL and was fit when he arrived.”
Meanwhile, Usuthu will look to get back to winning ways against Swallows on Friday.
Motshwari could make his Usuthu debut this week
Lack of game time delays new signing’s debut
Image: Philip Maeta
