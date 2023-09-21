Gauteng interim boxing structure failed to execute their mandate

It has been over three months, since the announcement in December that the interim boxing structure in Gauteng must mobilise promoters for the May AGM, and nothing has happened yet.
The four-member interim structure is depleted. Convenor Joyce Kungwane told Sowetan yesterday she was all by herself.
“Janice Greaver has left the country, Larry Wainstein is not licensed currently and Jeff Ellis is not a promoter,” she said.
They were elected by the National Boxing Promoters Association (NBPA) in December after the dissolvement of the Gauteng Provincial Boxing Promoters Association in a meeting held in the presence of BSA acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole.
NBPA chairperson Ayanda Matiti announced in a media briefing in Sandton in December that the AGM would take place in May. Sithole attended that briefing.
Matiti said their main task was to mobilise promoters for the province’s AGM where a permanent structure was to be elected.
Asked what had prevented them from executing their mandate, Kungwane said: “I realised that I am left all by myself when I tried to coordinate promoters. I then requested the list of BSA licensed promoters in Gauteng, and I was given the list.
“I felt with the numbers we have here maybe we should allow the second training and assessment that is done by BSA. It is then that we will be able to know exactly how many licensed promoters we have in the province.”
She insisted that going into the AGM with eight members did not make sense.
“One resigned and another has never been part of this AGM,” Kungwane said. “Another promoter was mistakenly licensed in Gauteng when he applied to be registered in the Free State.”
Janie Hebler is the additional member of national structure that was elected in Durban in October last year.
“Basically we are five promoters in Gauteng,” said Kungwane of TLB Promotion. “It would have made no sense to push forward with five promoters and also with the history whereby eight promoters held an AGM and were all elected to the executive.
“So, we are waiting for BSA’s second round of licensing and we will take it from there, although I am worried about time because the financial year ends on March 31 next year.”
Sithole said licensees would have to wait until the middle of October before finding out whether they would be licensed for the 2023/24 financial year or not.
He added that applicants in the Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Western Cape provinces had written tests and their scripts were yet to be marked.
Matiti made it clear in December that only the structure that was handling boxing matters in Gauteng was the interim structure.
“There has been no serious challenges,” said Kungwane, who congratulated KwaZulu-Natal for a successful AGM last weekend in Durban where new office bearers of that province’s federation were elected.
Gauteng interim boxing structure failed to execute their mandate
Four-member team is depleted
Image: Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi
