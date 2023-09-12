Diminutive Simon goes for provincial championship

Nothing in a caterpillar tells you that it is going to be a butterfly. This saying aptly talks to emerging boxer Sazisiwe Simon, who says she wants to be a world champion.
The tiny fighter from the Eastern Cape, who is now based in the North West, needs support and opportunities to grow as a fighter for all to see, if indeed she has what it takes to reach for the stars.
Her journey begins on Saturday at Matlosana Town Hall in Klerksdorp, where she must win the bragging rights of being her province’s pride by winning the North West bantamweight belt against Nosiacaswe Dube.
They will meet for the second time – Dube won their first fight in Bloemfontein last year. “This is personal;” said Simon. “I was not happy about the outcome of that fight, so this one [on Saturday] will determine the best between the two of us.”
Simon is already looking ahead of Saturday’s fight. She says national bantamweight champion Thema Zuma is her next target.
Simon, 26, says she has all the support she needs from her family.
“I am the first female fighter from our family, so the support is big,” she said, adding that her career began in Rustenburg. She did not do that good due to scarcity of fights, so she only turned professional last year.
She has won two of her five fights. Simon mentions ex-champ Bukiwe Nonina as her inspiration.
“I love boxing; it teaches respect and healthy living. It’s more than just fighting inside the ring.” Simon says she has what it takes to go all the way and fans must expect fireworks from her on Saturday.
Her rematch with Dube will headline the women-only tournament that is part of Boxing SA’s Rise of Women in Boxing programme. It will be a maiden tournament for promoter Mahlatsi Sediane’s African Child Boxing Promotion.
Simon’s manager Michael Sediane said: “Right now there is only 16 boxers from the North West province who are licensed with BSA. More tournaments will encourage even those who did not renew last year to get their licences back when relicensing begins next year April.”
Action on Saturday will begin at 6pm.
