Boxing

Opponent Teraji notes threat by Hexecutioner

Budler lands in Japan as he bids for more history

11 September 2023 - 18:20
Boxing professional Hekkie Budler
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

Successful boxing manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan says Hekkie “Hexecutioner” Budler and his team have arrived safely in Japan after leaving SA on Saturday.

“It was an18-hour flight to Japan,” said Nathan. The last time Budler was there was 2018 when he won two world titles in one fight, the WBA Super and the IBF junior flyweight,  from Ryoichi Taguchi.

Budler's success earned him the Ring Magazine belt.

This time Budler will challenge Japan's WBA and WBC champion Kenshiro Teraji. The winner will also walk away with the Ring Magazine belt. The fight will take place at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Monday.

Budler earned his way to the top contender spot with a 12-round win over former WBO titlist Elwin Soto last June.

“We are settling in nicely; staying in a fantastic hotel,” said Nathan.

“Teiken Promotion has been fantastic to us. It’s nice and warm here. We are raring to go. Hekkie is in great spirits, his weight is good and he is looking sharp.”

Nathan has been Budler’s trainer from when the boxer from Newlands, south of Jozi, fought his first professional match in 2007. 

Budler, 35, has chalked up 35 wins in 39 fights.

Teraji is quoted saying: "Hekkie is a two-division champion with great technique.  So, I can’t let my guard down. But I will win overwhelmingly.

“Hekkie is a very talented fighter. I still believe there is a chance to become undisputed champion. So, this is a very important fight for me.”

The 31-year-old Japanese champion has 22 wins in 23 fights.

