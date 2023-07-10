Fortuin-Miller title fight fiasco gives boxing a bloody nose
Results chaos causes unnecessary distress
Boxing has suffered a black eye due to incompetence from BSA’s provincial manager, Phakamile Jacobs. His duty was simple: to add scores by the judges from the first until the last round and come up with the winner.
How he got that wrong remains a mystery, and now Sharadene Fortuin and Melissa Miller went through stressfulmoments not knowing exactly who emerged victorious for the SA bantamweight title in East London last weekend...
