Mahlangu elated by first BSA awards nomination

SA's oldest active boxer currently and reigning national junior featherweight champion Bongani "Wonder Boy" Mahlangu is over the moon at being nominated in one of the 15 categories of Boxing SA's awards that will take place in Durban on Friday.
Mahlangu made history on July 3 last year when he became the country's oldest active fighter of this decade at 43 years old to win an SA title when he floored 31-year-old Ayabonga "Jay Jay" Sonjica in East London.
That knockout punch is contesting the Knockout of the Year award. "I am excited," said Mahlangu who turns 44 on July 10.
He defended his throne successfully with another vicious knockout in the fifth round, sending mandatory challenger Mduzuzi Mzimela to slumber land.
"This is the first time as a professional boxer to be nominated," said Mahlangu from Boipatong who turned professional after his return from Athens, Greece, where he represented SA in the Olympics in 2004.
"I always watch awards on television and I never thought that I will be there one day. At a very late stage of my career things are happening," he said.
"The universe is teaching us something and I am an example to people in life generally that anything is possible if you have faith, no matter the age."
Mahlangu, who also holds the IBF Africa title, says he sacrificed a lot to be able to focus on boxing and that includes giving up his day job. But sadly Mahlangu has not enjoyed the fruits of his dedication, pain and suffering that come with the fistic sport.
"Every little purse money I get I save it because I don't want my son [professional boxer Bhekizizwe Maitse] to go the same route like me," said Mahlangu, who shared the ring with his son the day he knocked out Mzimela.
"Growing up. I said boxing must buy me a house but it has not. At least it helped me to buy a car which is helping me to move around. That is why I am here to stay; this sport owes me a lot."
Mahlangu warned that he may be an SA version of former American boxer Bernard "The Executioner" Hopkins who won a world IBF light heavyweight title when he was 48 years old in 2013.
"I am waiting for that chance – maybe my first nomination for an award will bring that opportunity closer," said Mahlangu.
Mahlangu elated by first BSA awards nomination
Punch against Sonjica contests Knockout of the Year category
Image: Michael Pinyana
