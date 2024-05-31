Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is adamant the Buccaneers have already had a great season irrespective of the outcome in the Nedbank Cup final.
Pirates, who won the MTN8 earlier in the campaign and finished second in the league, face league champions Sundowns in the sold-out Nedbank Cup final at Mbombela Stadium tomorrow (3pm). Riveiro already thinks the 2023/24 season will go down a "good" one for them even if they don't beat Sundowns, still underlining they were hungry to retain their Ke Yona trophy.
"In terms of the feeling we have as a group, the football that we managed to display this season, it's already the best one... whatever happens on Saturday [won't really matter],'' Riveiro said at a press conference at Nedbank headquarters in Sandton yesterday.
"What we can already see now tells me that this season was really, really good. If we can put the cherry on top, that'd be fantastic and we really want to do it, don't get me wrong, I am not saying I am already satisfied and whatever happens on Saturday I am fine, no! I am not but I am not going to evaluate the season because of the next 90 minutes, not at all.
Riveiro feels Bucs had a good season - even if they lose Cup
Pirates coach says he won't evaluate term over one game
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Shalulile on how he got his mojo back after poor start
The Spaniard was also quick to dispel the notion that Sundowns' confidence may have taken a knock after losing their last league game of the season to Cape Town City last Saturday. It was Sundowns' only league defeat of the season as they were gunning to be the invincible.
"I wish I could be in that position where I lose only one game in the league. I don't think being almost invincible can affect your morale. Sundowns are a champion team...what can I say? Only one loss in a season,'' Riveiro said.
"I don't think losing their last league game of the season will affect them at all. Probably it [losing to City] is going to be a boost for them because they are used to winning, so probably they didn't like losing.''
The Pirates coach also emphasised their desire to offer a good show at Mbombela Stadium. It'll be Riveiro's fourth cup final since joining Pirates at the start of last season, having won the previous three deciders.
Maela positive his side will defend cup
"It's a very special occasion for every football fan in the country and the continent I am sure. We want to make sure that we offer a good show for the people. It's going to be a very important day in the season's calendar, like I said for every football fan in the country, so we want to be at a level that a game like this requires,'' Riveiro said.
Pirates' road to the final
Last 32 v Crystal Lake 6-0
Last 16 v Hungry Lions 4-0
Quarterfinal v AmaZulu 4-2
Semifinal v Chippa 3-1
Downs Road to the Final
Last 32 v La Masia 6-1
Last 16 v Maritzburg 2-0
Quarterfinal v University of PTA 4-3 (penalties)
Semifinal v Stellenbosch 2-1
