The international boxing tournament is going ahead on Sunday afternoon at East London’s ICC where Sivenathi “Special One” Nontshinga will put this IBF junior flyweight belt on the line against Filipino Regie Suganob despite all the financial challenges faced by the organisers, Rumble Africa Promotion (RAP).
The assurance was made yesterday by RAP CEO Nomfesane Nyathela who pleaded early in the week for more financial assistance on top of what they had received from both the Eastern Cape government and the office of the sport minister.
Nontshinga’s opponent, Suganob, arrived in East London on Monday with his entourage which includes trainers Edsel Burlas and Niñolito Jalnaiz, assistant trainer Edito Villamor and Froziely Podot who is a promoter under PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions.
“That was a confirmation that the tournament is going ahead; yes, we still need more financial assistance but we are going ahead,” Nyathela said yesterday, adding that IBF president American Darryl Peoples will arrive in the country tomorrow.
He will personally supervise the two IBF sanctioned fights. Asemahle Wellem will oppose Congolese Alex Kabangu for the vacant IBF Africa super middleweight title.
“We will have our pre-medical test today at Mdantsane City Mall around 12 midday,” Nyathela said.
Johannesburg-based Nontshinga from Chicken Farm in the Eastern Cape will fly in early today. He will make the mandatory defence since winning the belt in September after defeating Hector Flores on points in Mexico.
Ronald “King” Malindi will put his SA bantamweight belt on the line for the record fifth time when he faces Lusizo Manzana in one of the three national championships bouts on the card. Victory for Malindi will earn him the outright ownership of the belt.
Nyathela confirms boxing tournament goes as planned
'We still need more financial assistance'
Image: Luis Gutierrez/Norte Photo/Getty Images
