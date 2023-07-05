History tells us that most recipients of Boxing SA’s prospect of the year awards deliver to the expectations for being regarded as potential future stars.
The expectation is that Boxing SA 2023 prospect of the year award winner Donjuan van Heerden will do just that.
His older brother Chris “The Heat” van Heerden shared that award with Noni “She Bee Stingin” Tenge in 2011. In the ceremony which took place in Durban last Friday, 22 year-old Van Heerden stood alone as the prospect of the year.
His brother Chris went on to win the IBO welterweight title, while Tenge wrote her name in the books of African boxing history when she won the IBF welterweight title.
Silence “Real Deal” Mabuza and Isaac “The Angel” Hlatshwayo won the accolade in 2000 and 2001 respectively. Mabuza later held the IBO bantamweight belt, while Hlatshwayo won the IBO lightweight and IBF welterweight titles.
Van Heerden, who has already earned the bragging rights by becoming the provincial champion, said: “Expect big things now, and I know I will win major titles. I am very blessed and happy to be voted prospect of the year.”
He will be in action on July 21 in Unleashed Combat Sport’s tournament. It could be Van Heerden’s preparatory bout for the SA middleweight title challenge against holder John “Section 29” Bopape.
Van Heerden, rated No 2, will take on Durandt Verwey over eight rounds. That fight will deputise for the ABU SADC lightweight championship – the main event in promoter Shereen Hunter’s tournament – between Kaine Fourie and Zimbabwean Lancelot Moyo.
Victory for Van Heerden will see him topple Snamiso Ntuli on the No 1 spot. That weight division has three contenders – Ntuli, Van Heerden and Ayanda Mthembu. Bopape had already dealt with both Ntuli and Mthembu. Van Heerden’s career is guided by indefatigable manager Colleen MacAusland.
Van Heerden promises ‘big things’ after bagging award
Prospect of the year gong packs an impressive pedigree
Image: James Gradidge/Gallo Images
History tells us that most recipients of Boxing SA’s prospect of the year awards deliver to the expectations for being regarded as potential future stars.
The expectation is that Boxing SA 2023 prospect of the year award winner Donjuan van Heerden will do just that.
His older brother Chris “The Heat” van Heerden shared that award with Noni “She Bee Stingin” Tenge in 2011. In the ceremony which took place in Durban last Friday, 22 year-old Van Heerden stood alone as the prospect of the year.
His brother Chris went on to win the IBO welterweight title, while Tenge wrote her name in the books of African boxing history when she won the IBF welterweight title.
Silence “Real Deal” Mabuza and Isaac “The Angel” Hlatshwayo won the accolade in 2000 and 2001 respectively. Mabuza later held the IBO bantamweight belt, while Hlatshwayo won the IBO lightweight and IBF welterweight titles.
Van Heerden, who has already earned the bragging rights by becoming the provincial champion, said: “Expect big things now, and I know I will win major titles. I am very blessed and happy to be voted prospect of the year.”
He will be in action on July 21 in Unleashed Combat Sport’s tournament. It could be Van Heerden’s preparatory bout for the SA middleweight title challenge against holder John “Section 29” Bopape.
Van Heerden, rated No 2, will take on Durandt Verwey over eight rounds. That fight will deputise for the ABU SADC lightweight championship – the main event in promoter Shereen Hunter’s tournament – between Kaine Fourie and Zimbabwean Lancelot Moyo.
Victory for Van Heerden will see him topple Snamiso Ntuli on the No 1 spot. That weight division has three contenders – Ntuli, Van Heerden and Ayanda Mthembu. Bopape had already dealt with both Ntuli and Mthembu. Van Heerden’s career is guided by indefatigable manager Colleen MacAusland.
Jack defends decision to give Cassper special award
Nontshinga thrills home crowd as he retains title in style
Boxer of the year Smash eyes WBC belt
Magcaba plans to revive boxing in KZN
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos