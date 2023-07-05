Jack defends decision to give Cassper special award

Boxing SA (BSA) chairperson Luthando Jack has explained his controversial choice of awarding rapper Refiloe Phoolo – better known as Cassper Nyovest – with the special achievement award during Boxing SA’s award ceremony at Durban ICC last week.
The fraternity welcomed Jack’s choice in veteran boxing writer Mesuli Zifo of the Daily Dispatch, Phiwokuhle Mnguni (bronze medalist at the Commonwealth Games in England last year) and karateka Noloyiso Bonga from Gqeberha.
But many licensees were caught off guard by the inexplicable addition of the influential rapper Cassper. They said if Jack wanted to honour the rapper he should have done it differently and used that platform to award deserving servants of the sport instead.
“The special achievement award is the lowest compared to the lifetime achievement award, which I gave to late trainer Lesley Whiteboy, veteran ring official Jaap van Niewenhuizen, ringmaster Louis Smith, former [Eastern Cape] MEC for sports Pemmy Majodina and late boxer Smiso Buthelezi,” explained Jack.
“I gave it to Smiso’s mother to pay homage to the family because Smiso lost his life after a boxing match last year. The special achievement award is just an encouragement for individuals to do better.
“Even the medals presented to them were different – the big ones were for the lifetime achievement category.”
Regarding Cassper, Jack said: “We gave it to Cassper for his innovation in terms of introducing celebrity boxing; everybody was talking about it when it was introduced.
“In our view Cassper’s innovation contributed a lot, so for the purpose of encouraging people it is not necessary that we give it to a boxer; that is why it is called a special award. Cassper is influential among the youth... when young people see him with boxing, they will be attracted to our sport.”
Cassper began his celebrity boxing career with a fight against YouTuber Silk Talk in December 2021 in Johannesburg. The rapper won in a third round KO.
It's his second fight, against actor and muso Anga Makubalo – known as NaakMusiq in music circles – in April last year which caught the attention of the wider public. The fight at Sun City, which took place at the end of a professional boxing tournament that was staged by Joyce Kungwane's TLB Promotion, attracted about 3,000 people. Makubalo won on points.
In his third fight, in October last year, Cassper knocked out fellow rapper Priddy Ugly in round one at Sun Bet Arena in Pretoria.
Jack defends decision to give Cassper special award
BSA boss says rapper’s celebrity bouts have attracted good vibes to boxing
Image: Supplied
Boxing SA (BSA) chairperson Luthando Jack has explained his controversial choice of awarding rapper Refiloe Phoolo – better known as Cassper Nyovest – with the special achievement award during Boxing SA’s award ceremony at Durban ICC last week.
The fraternity welcomed Jack’s choice in veteran boxing writer Mesuli Zifo of the Daily Dispatch, Phiwokuhle Mnguni (bronze medalist at the Commonwealth Games in England last year) and karateka Noloyiso Bonga from Gqeberha.
But many licensees were caught off guard by the inexplicable addition of the influential rapper Cassper. They said if Jack wanted to honour the rapper he should have done it differently and used that platform to award deserving servants of the sport instead.
“The special achievement award is the lowest compared to the lifetime achievement award, which I gave to late trainer Lesley Whiteboy, veteran ring official Jaap van Niewenhuizen, ringmaster Louis Smith, former [Eastern Cape] MEC for sports Pemmy Majodina and late boxer Smiso Buthelezi,” explained Jack.
“I gave it to Smiso’s mother to pay homage to the family because Smiso lost his life after a boxing match last year. The special achievement award is just an encouragement for individuals to do better.
“Even the medals presented to them were different – the big ones were for the lifetime achievement category.”
Regarding Cassper, Jack said: “We gave it to Cassper for his innovation in terms of introducing celebrity boxing; everybody was talking about it when it was introduced.
“In our view Cassper’s innovation contributed a lot, so for the purpose of encouraging people it is not necessary that we give it to a boxer; that is why it is called a special award. Cassper is influential among the youth... when young people see him with boxing, they will be attracted to our sport.”
Cassper began his celebrity boxing career with a fight against YouTuber Silk Talk in December 2021 in Johannesburg. The rapper won in a third round KO.
It's his second fight, against actor and muso Anga Makubalo – known as NaakMusiq in music circles – in April last year which caught the attention of the wider public. The fight at Sun City, which took place at the end of a professional boxing tournament that was staged by Joyce Kungwane's TLB Promotion, attracted about 3,000 people. Makubalo won on points.
In his third fight, in October last year, Cassper knocked out fellow rapper Priddy Ugly in round one at Sun Bet Arena in Pretoria.
Weight differences endanger celebrity fighters’ lives
All systems go as Cassper versus Priddy Ugly gets medical approval
Kungwane hoping to bring Sun City vibe to Orlando
Celeb boxing champ NaakMusiQ reveals chest problems before Cassper Nyovest bout
Cassper, Naakmusiq fight divides opinion in boxing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos