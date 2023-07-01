International Boxing Federation junior flyweight world boxing champion Sivenathi "The Special One" Nontshinga and African Boxing Union (ABU) flyweight holder Smangele "Smash" Hadebe both walked away with the most sought-after boxer of the year awards during a glittering ceremony held by Boxing SA at the Durban ICC on Friday night.
Nontshinga is the only legitimate world male champion in the country right now while Hadebe is the first female boxer ever in SA to hold the legitimate ABU belt. Her achievement earned her a top rating by the World Boxing Council.
The two winners earned themsleves R50,000 each. The well-attended ceremony was the first for boxing since 2019 due to the disruption by Covid-19.
In the prospect of the year category, Gauteng middleweight champion Donjuan van Heerden walked away with the gong in the men's category while Monalisa Takane was crowned with the same trophy in the women's category.
Ayanda Matiti's Xaba Promotions won the promoter of the year award with Mvelo Promotions of Nomvelo Magcaba-Shezi taking the aspiring promoter of 2023 trophy. Abbey Mnisi was crowned as the matchmaker of the year.
The period under review for the nominations is April 1 2022 until March 31 2023.
Other winners were:
Male fight of the year: Phumelele Cafu vs Jackson Chauke
Female fight of the year: Bathabile Ziqubu vs Thema Zuma
Manager of the year: Damien Durandt
Trainer of the year: Khangelani Jack
Ring official of the year: Pumeza Zinakile
Ring announcer of the year: Sipho Mashego
Reporter of the year: Thabiso Mosia
Special achievement: Mesuli Zifo, Noloyiso Bonga, Phiwokuhle Mnguni and Cassper Noyvest
Lifetime achievement award: Pemmy Majodina, Jaap van Niewenhuizen, Louis Smith, Leslie Whiteboy and Simiso Buthelezi
Boxing SA pulls no punches at glittering awards ceremony
Image: Luis Gutierrez/Norte Photo/Getty Images
International Boxing Federation junior flyweight world boxing champion Sivenathi "The Special One" Nontshinga and African Boxing Union (ABU) flyweight holder Smangele "Smash" Hadebe both walked away with the most sought-after boxer of the year awards during a glittering ceremony held by Boxing SA at the Durban ICC on Friday night.
Nontshinga is the only legitimate world male champion in the country right now while Hadebe is the first female boxer ever in SA to hold the legitimate ABU belt. Her achievement earned her a top rating by the World Boxing Council.
The two winners earned themsleves R50,000 each. The well-attended ceremony was the first for boxing since 2019 due to the disruption by Covid-19.
In the prospect of the year category, Gauteng middleweight champion Donjuan van Heerden walked away with the gong in the men's category while Monalisa Takane was crowned with the same trophy in the women's category.
Ayanda Matiti's Xaba Promotions won the promoter of the year award with Mvelo Promotions of Nomvelo Magcaba-Shezi taking the aspiring promoter of 2023 trophy. Abbey Mnisi was crowned as the matchmaker of the year.
The period under review for the nominations is April 1 2022 until March 31 2023.
Other winners were:
Male fight of the year: Phumelele Cafu vs Jackson Chauke
Female fight of the year: Bathabile Ziqubu vs Thema Zuma
Manager of the year: Damien Durandt
Trainer of the year: Khangelani Jack
Ring official of the year: Pumeza Zinakile
Ring announcer of the year: Sipho Mashego
Reporter of the year: Thabiso Mosia
Special achievement: Mesuli Zifo, Noloyiso Bonga, Phiwokuhle Mnguni and Cassper Noyvest
Lifetime achievement award: Pemmy Majodina, Jaap van Niewenhuizen, Louis Smith, Leslie Whiteboy and Simiso Buthelezi
Mahlangu elated by first BSA awards nomination
Durandt on his way to emulate famed dad Nick
Bopape nomination for boxer of the year makes Alex proud
Competition tight in the Fight of the Year category
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos