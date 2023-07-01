×

Boxing

Boxing SA pulls no punches at glittering awards ceremony

01 July 2023 - 16:23
Sivenathi 'Special One' Nontshinga (L) fight against Hector Flores (R) for the IBF light flyweight world championship, during the WBC Superfly title fight between Juan Francisco Gallo Estrada and Argi Cortés on September 3, 2022 in Hermosillo, Mexico.
Image: Luis Gutierrez/Norte Photo/Getty Images

International Boxing Federation junior flyweight world boxing champion Sivenathi "The Special One" Nontshinga and African Boxing Union (ABU) flyweight holder Smangele "Smash" Hadebe both walked away with the most sought-after boxer of the year awards during a glittering ceremony held by Boxing SA at the Durban ICC on Friday night.

Nontshinga is the only legitimate world male champion in the country right now while Hadebe is the first female boxer ever in SA to hold the legitimate ABU belt. Her achievement earned her a top rating by the World Boxing Council.

The two winners earned themsleves R50,000 each. The well-attended ceremony was the first for boxing since 2019 due to the disruption by Covid-19.

In the prospect of the year category, Gauteng middleweight champion Donjuan van Heerden walked away with the gong in the men's category while Monalisa Takane was crowned with the same trophy in the women's category.

Ayanda Matiti's Xaba Promotions won the promoter of the year award with Mvelo Promotions of Nomvelo Magcaba-Shezi taking the aspiring promoter of 2023 trophy. Abbey Mnisi was crowned as the matchmaker of the year.

The period under review for the nominations is April 1 2022 until March 31 2023.

Other winners were:

Male fight of the year: Phumelele Cafu vs Jackson Chauke

Female fight of the year: Bathabile Ziqubu vs Thema Zuma

Manager of the year: Damien Durandt

Trainer of the year: Khangelani Jack

Ring official of the year: Pumeza Zinakile

Ring announcer of the year: Sipho Mashego

Reporter of the year: Thabiso Mosia

Special achievement: Mesuli Zifo, Noloyiso Bonga, Phiwokuhle Mnguni and Cassper Noyvest

Lifetime achievement award: Pemmy Majodina, Jaap van Niewenhuizen, Louis Smith, Leslie Whiteboy and Simiso Buthelezi

