Ndongeni out to prove he is far from being a spent force

Generally speaking, a boxer hits his or her physical prime between the ages of 28 and 35.
Above that, there is evident physical decline.
Some boxers start to show their age immediately, while others take a few fights before it becomes obvious that they may be past it.
Age plays a huge factor in a sportsperson’s physical decline. However, there are a handful of boxers who defied all logic and actually got better with age.
That includes American Bernard “B-Hop” Hopkins, who performed exceptionally well way past his physical prime and went on to win his first world title at the age of 30.
In SA, Thulani “Sugar Boy” Malinga wrote his name in local boxing history books, becoming the first South African to win the WBC belt in the super middleweight division at 41.
That is what 33-year-old Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni wants to do, although he still needs to first introduce himself in the boxing powerhouses like America and England.
His intention is perfect, which is to challenge Commonwealth and British junior welterweight Englishman Sam Maxwell to get recognition there.
But he must first sweep aside Ernest Mercado on Saturday night in Nicaragua. Ndongeni jetted off to that country on Monday night.
Maxwell last fought on April 22 last year, when he failed to win the vacant IBO belt – a fight he lost by a technical knockout in the ninth round to Alejandro Maneses in Liverpool. That was his second defeat against 17 wins with 11 knockouts.
Ndongeni’s introduction to the America fight public was miscalculated by his management, which accepted an offer for him to take on Devin Haney for both the WBC International and WBO Intercontinental lightweight belts.
Haney was being channeled towards a particular direction and he needed to win those belts to open doors. He defeated Ndongeni on points. That was the Eastern Cape fighter’s first defeat after 25 straight wins. It put him off and he is starting all over again.
Today the American reigns supreme as the undisputed WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titlist.
Ndongeni’s biggest advantage is that he lives a clean life, does not smoke or drink and he is a gym fanatic.
Ndongeni out to prove he is far from being a spent force
At 33, Nomeva enters testing age of boxing
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
