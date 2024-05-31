Tso finds Ke Yona final too difficult to call

As Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates gear up for the Nedbank Cup title at Mbombela Stadium tomorrow (3pm), former midfielder Benedict "Tso" Vilakazi says it's difficult to predict who will come out tops but added whoever is hungrier will be victorious on the day.
The No 1and No 2 on the DStv Premiership log table will battle it out for the Nedbank silverware tomorrow.
Pirates, the defending champions, have some concerns as they have not won in their last three league matches, with two defeats and a draw.
Sundowns also come into this game at the back of a defeat, their only one in the league this season after losing to Cape Town City, which saw them being denied the invincible tag.
Vilakazi, who played for both teams in the past, said it is difficult to predict who will lift the cup.
"I don't know who is going to win. I don't want to lie to you. Pirates need this trophy as much as Sundowns. Now it's in the players' court," Vilakazi explained to Sowetan yesterday.
"Players are the ones who will decide who wants it more than the other. Both are hungry for it, but there is this one percent from the other one who will want it more than the other. So, it will go down to the players who want it more."
While Pirates dropped form in their last three matches, Vilakazi said that will count for nothing.
"Before those games, they were scoring and winning with high margins and it says a lot in terms of how they have been playing," the Bucs legend said.
"Remember, when you are playing other teams are watching you and they will come and defend. You saw Richards Bay, they were defending until they got that chance and they punished Pirates.
"It was difficult for Pirates to come back. Against SuperSport, it was a tough one, but you could see in that game that their eyes were in the cup final.
"There was no player who wanted to commit himself knowing very well that they are playing against Sundowns in the final [and were] trying not to get injured, so everyone was cautious in that game."
Tso finds Ke Yona final too difficult to call
Team that wants it most will win, says exBucs, Downs star
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
As Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates gear up for the Nedbank Cup title at Mbombela Stadium tomorrow (3pm), former midfielder Benedict "Tso" Vilakazi says it's difficult to predict who will come out tops but added whoever is hungrier will be victorious on the day.
The No 1and No 2 on the DStv Premiership log table will battle it out for the Nedbank silverware tomorrow.
Pirates, the defending champions, have some concerns as they have not won in their last three league matches, with two defeats and a draw.
Sundowns also come into this game at the back of a defeat, their only one in the league this season after losing to Cape Town City, which saw them being denied the invincible tag.
Vilakazi, who played for both teams in the past, said it is difficult to predict who will lift the cup.
"I don't know who is going to win. I don't want to lie to you. Pirates need this trophy as much as Sundowns. Now it's in the players' court," Vilakazi explained to Sowetan yesterday.
"Players are the ones who will decide who wants it more than the other. Both are hungry for it, but there is this one percent from the other one who will want it more than the other. So, it will go down to the players who want it more."
While Pirates dropped form in their last three matches, Vilakazi said that will count for nothing.
"Before those games, they were scoring and winning with high margins and it says a lot in terms of how they have been playing," the Bucs legend said.
"Remember, when you are playing other teams are watching you and they will come and defend. You saw Richards Bay, they were defending until they got that chance and they punished Pirates.
"It was difficult for Pirates to come back. Against SuperSport, it was a tough one, but you could see in that game that their eyes were in the cup final.
"There was no player who wanted to commit himself knowing very well that they are playing against Sundowns in the final [and were] trying not to get injured, so everyone was cautious in that game."
Rulani banks on rare week's training
Senegal games will help Banyana prepare for Wafcon
Bucs had a good season, says Riveiro
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos