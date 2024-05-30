As Mamelodi Sundowns gear up to face Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (3pm), utility player Sphelele Mkhulise insists he is not bothered which midfield position he is asked to take as long as he helps the team win.
Mkhulise has been playing in different positions for Sundowns this season – as a false number nine, eight, or six.
"What I always think is to help the team achieve the objectives... I don't mind," Mkhulise said.
"Whether I play as a false nine, number 10, eight, or six... I don't have a problem as long as the coach [Rulani Mokwena] trusts me to help the team to be able to win the game."
Sundowns will have a chance to add the Nedbank Cup against the defending champions to their DStv Premiership and African Football League titles on Saturday.
The Brazilians will come into this game on the back of a loss to Cape Town City in their last league match, where they were denied a chance to finish the season unbeaten.
Mkhulise said they are still hurt by that result. "Even though we have won the league, it was important to get the three points against Cape Town City because we were playing at home, in front of our fans," he said.
Mkhulise unfazed by where Rulani deploys him
Loss to City in last game still fresh in Downs’ minds
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Image: Dirk Kotze
"So, to lose to them didn't sit well with us. Even now, we are not right and we have not recovered from losing that match."
On facing the Buccaneers, Mkhulise, 28, expects a difficult encounter as he feels the Soweto giants' confidence will be high after beating them in the MTN8 final and playing to a draw in their league match in February.
"It won't be an easy game because we all know in our last match we played them in a league we drew, and they have confidence that they can win against us.
"For us, what is important is to prepare well for the game to make sure that we are ready because we need to win trophies and compete in all tournaments we play.
"I think we are ready as a team and we are prepared to face Pirates on Saturday."
