Nontshinga thrills home crowd as he retains title in style

Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga continued to be the shining light for South African boxing globally by retaining the International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior flyweight world title by a unanimous points decision after 12 exciting rounds against mandatory challenge Regie Suganob on Sunday afternoon.
That win over the equally competent Filipino in front of a big crowd at East London's ICC reassured SA's representation among global boxing super powers that we have legitimate world champions.
His corner was manned by accomplished mentor Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan whose other charge Moruti Mthalane was the last local fighter to hold the IBF belt. Mthalane lost the flyweight belt in England on April 30, 2021.
Nontshinga then occupied that space in September last year when he won his title. The IBF is one of the four most highly respected boxing sanctioning bodies – others being the WBC, WBA and WBO – in Mexico against Hector Flores.
That fight was last month voted by the New Jersey, US based IBF as fight of the year, he dropped Suganob in he first round on Sunday but the gutsy challenger was up and he gave a good account of himself though it was not good enough to pose any threat to the champion's throne.
All three judges were in unison in their scoring which read 16 -111 (twice) and 117-110. Nathan credited Nontshinga's victory to his ability to listen and take instructions.
“It was a scintillating performance by Notshinga who stuck to the game plan to the tee,” he said. “He boxed smartly. kept the range and most importantly he listened to the instructions and did just what he was told.
“Shout out to my assistants Thembani Gopheni (the boxer's father), Shannon Strydom, Bernie Pailman and Siya Zingelwa. Big shout out also to Rumble Africa Promotions for staging this tournament despite the financial challenges they faced before Sunday.
“I don't need no award to validate my position as the No1 trainer and manager in SA and Africa today.”
On Friday last week Nontshinga won the biggest prize in boxing, the boxer of the year award – in Durban. That accomplishment earned him R50 000 from the regulator.
Earlier on Sunday Siyakholwa Kuse won the SA minimum weight title from Bangile Nyangani via a unanimous points decision. Scores were 119 -109; 116 -112 (twice) while supposed soft opponent George Kandulo from Malawi upset the applecart by stopping favoured Nhlanhla ‘Mount Kilimanjaro’ Tyirha in the sixth round.
Melissa “Honey Bee” Miller reclaimed the national bantamweight female title from Sharadene Fortuin while SA super-middleweight champion Asemahle “The Predator” Wellem cruised to a comfortable unanimous points win over 10 rounds against Congolese Alex Kabangu.
Nontshinga thrills home crowd as he retains title in style
His ability to take instructions put him in good stead, says trainer Nathan
Image: Mark Andrews
