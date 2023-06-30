Fiery trainer Samson Ndlovu has warned that there will be germination of some seeds and the rest of them will simply rot when Marcus “King Labamba” Lebogo attempts to dethrone SA junior welterweight reigning champion Sibusiso “Prince” Dlomo on July 28.
“Kuyoqhuma nhlavana ezInye ziyofekela”, warned Ndlovu who is preparing the champion to register his fourth defence of the national belt the KwaZulu-Natal titlist won in 2021.
The warning issued by Ndovu to Lebogo from Tembisa is typical last caution by KZN folks to scare off someone from proceeding with an intended action.
“I have no doubt that Prince will defend his title but I want him to do it within the scheduled 12 rounds because already there are promises that he will be featuring in another tournament soon,” said Ndlovu, a former professional boxer from Mtubatuba, far north KZN.
“There are two things about Marcus – if you push him he can fight on the backfoot; if he wants to be offensive he becomes rough, hold and hit. But whatever he brings on the night, we will be ready. This title is where it belongs.”
Dlomo will also be looking at giving an everlasting impression to local fans in Maritzburg. It will be the first time for him as as a professional fighter to be in action at home since he turned professional in 2011. He has always fought in Gauteng where he and Ndlovu are based.
The upcoming fight will take place at Pietermaritzburg City Hall and it will headline a programme presented by Mvelo Boxing Promotions of Nomvelo Magcaba.
Dlomo, 33, last fought on March 7 when he was stopped in the fifth round round by Khariton Agrba in Russia, while 35-year-old Lebogo – the ABU SADC champ who is trained by Damien Durandt – last fought in July last year when he badly knocked out Chumani Thunzi in two rounds in Soweto.
Trainer sends Lebogo creepy warning about rotting seeds
Ndlovu uses tough talk to steel Dlomo ahead of SA title defence
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Fiery trainer Samson Ndlovu has warned that there will be germination of some seeds and the rest of them will simply rot when Marcus “King Labamba” Lebogo attempts to dethrone SA junior welterweight reigning champion Sibusiso “Prince” Dlomo on July 28.
“Kuyoqhuma nhlavana ezInye ziyofekela”, warned Ndlovu who is preparing the champion to register his fourth defence of the national belt the KwaZulu-Natal titlist won in 2021.
The warning issued by Ndovu to Lebogo from Tembisa is typical last caution by KZN folks to scare off someone from proceeding with an intended action.
“I have no doubt that Prince will defend his title but I want him to do it within the scheduled 12 rounds because already there are promises that he will be featuring in another tournament soon,” said Ndlovu, a former professional boxer from Mtubatuba, far north KZN.
“There are two things about Marcus – if you push him he can fight on the backfoot; if he wants to be offensive he becomes rough, hold and hit. But whatever he brings on the night, we will be ready. This title is where it belongs.”
Dlomo will also be looking at giving an everlasting impression to local fans in Maritzburg. It will be the first time for him as as a professional fighter to be in action at home since he turned professional in 2011. He has always fought in Gauteng where he and Ndlovu are based.
The upcoming fight will take place at Pietermaritzburg City Hall and it will headline a programme presented by Mvelo Boxing Promotions of Nomvelo Magcaba.
Dlomo, 33, last fought on March 7 when he was stopped in the fifth round round by Khariton Agrba in Russia, while 35-year-old Lebogo – the ABU SADC champ who is trained by Damien Durandt – last fought in July last year when he badly knocked out Chumani Thunzi in two rounds in Soweto.
Nyathela confirms boxing tournament goes as planned
Mahlangu elated by first BSA awards nomination
Durandt on his way to emulate famed dad Nick
Money constraints pose threat to boxing tourney
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos