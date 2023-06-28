Durandt on his way to emulate famed dad Nick

Like father, like son. This is how best to describe Damien Durandt's situation going into Boxing SA's annual awards that will take place at the International Convention Centre in Durban on Friday night.
Durandt's father Nick was an esteemed trainer who also managed fighters. He once made four trips to the podium to collect awards. Nick had won both the trainer and manager awards. His fighters Cassius "Shy Guy" Baloyi, Malcolm "The Stone" Klassen and Simphiwe "Golden Master" Nongqayi were also recipients.
Durandt – who took over from his father in 2016 – is nominated for the Manager of the Year award. He also trains fighters but is registered with BSA as a manager.
If the boxing authorities did not later change that format – which is against the SA Boxing Act of 2001 which prohibits a licensee from holding two licences – Durandt would have been nominated in both the trainer and manager's categories.
The same applies to successful trainers Colin Nathan and Charity Mukondeleli. They did wonders as trainers but are also registered as managers.
They are contesting that award alongside Colleen McAusland who won it in 2019.
Durandt's charges Jackson "M3" Chauke, Brandon "Fast Guns" Thysse and Athenkosi Dumezweni are all vying for the male Fight of the Year gong.
Thysse lost to Roarke "Razor" Knapp in an epic toe-to-toe 12-round encounter while Chauke lost a split points decision in a rematch with Phumelela "The Truth" Cafu.
Dumezweni lost the SA junior bantamweight belt with an 11th-round stoppage to Landile "Man Down" Ngxeke in April last year. That stoppage is nominated for the Knockout of the Year award.
"It's not nice that your fighter is nominated for the Knockout of the Year when he lost," said Durandt. "But, ja, he is nominated to represent himself and us as a team."
