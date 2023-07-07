Fortuin retains her title in the boardroom

It is unclear if Boxing SA will stick to the bizarre announcement it made on Wednesday, stripping Melissa Miller of the SA bantamweight boxing belt, because its service provider, Phakamile Jacobs, blundered like before by giving out wrong scores on Sunday.
The BSA board was locked in a meeting with sports minister Zizi Kodwa yesterday and attempts to get clarity on its final decision were unsuccessful.
The regulator issued a second statement after being flooded with questions regarding the shocking decision and it read: “The board will have a special meeting on Thursday to deliberate on the matter and a final decision will be communicated accordingly.”
BSA’s first statement read: “Upon verification and scrutiny of the score cards, the three judges scored the fight as follows; Alan Matakane scored the fight 96-94 for Fortuin; Lulama Mtya scored the fight 95-95 a draw, while Thandi Ngodwana scored the fight 93-97 for Miller.
“This therefore means the decision announced on Sunday is annulled and a correct decision for this fight is a draw, and the champion – Sharadene Fortuin – must retain her title.”
Jacobs did the same thing 16 months ago after a 12-rounder between SA flyweight champ Jackson Chauke and Phumelela Cafu at Orient Theatre. He informed ring announcer Carol Tshabalala to declare Cafu the winner despite two judges scoring the fight a draw. BSA corrected Jacob’s mess the following day.
Miller from Eldorado Park was declared the winner by a split points decision. Scores that were read by ring announcer Lucky Makeleni after 10 rounds were 95-94 and 97-93 in favour of the challenger while the third judge scores was 93-97 for Fortuin.
BSA acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole on Wednesday seemed not to be in agreement with the decision which had already been communicated via Zoom by BSA's CCO Mandla Ntlanganiso and Jacobs to Miller and her trainer Lucky Ramagole.
A few minutes later, the second statement was issued.
A heart-broken Ramagole said: “This is so painful that I almost cried when we were called and told that Melissa is no longer the champion. We’ve fought Fortuin twice before and one of those fights was a controversial loss and we let it slide. Now we have defeated her and our victory gets taken away from us in this fashion; my heart bleeds. Melissa is distraught.”
Fortuin retains her title in the boardroom
Fight supervisor Jacobs exposed again for wrong scores
Image: Mark Andrews
