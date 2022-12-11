‘King’s Tournament’ gets stamp of approval from King Misizulu

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has assured doubting Thomases that the “King’s Tournament” – the six title championship – will take place at Olive Convention Centre in Durban.
A letter signed by Misuzulu, shared with Sowetan, made it clear that the tournament will now take place on Thursday not on Tuesday as J4 Joy International Promoter’s CEO Arnold “Squire” Nododile has announced.
There had been reports that Misuzulu did not know anything about the tournament, which was supposed to have taken place at Moses Mabhida stadium today (Sunday). In that tournament, retired multiple-weight world boxing billionaire Floyd Mayweather Junior was to be Misizulu’s special guest.
“I would like to extend my sincere greeting to the Zulu Nation; the whole country and the whole world at large. I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the support and assistance in the involvement of all stakeholders in realising the long-time vision of my late father, Isilo Samabandla King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, whose wish it was to see the youth involved in development and social cohesion programs that aim to empower our youth and communities.
“It is therefore my resolve and wish to see my father’s dream come true and to attain the long-standing vision of creating a sustainable ambience of nurturing my future stars and global citizens within our communities.
“I mandated Jacob Mnisi’s J4 Joy Development and Entertainment and Squire Arnold Nododile’s MailBox Media to organise and host the inaugural King Misuzulu International boxing tournament in honour of my late father and to provide an environment to honour some distinguished dignitaries at the tournament.
“It is therefore befitting that we are going to launch the bayed Championship belt, which was designed by my late father and this belt will be handed to the winner of the KZN provincial title by myself and J4 Joy boxing. On the day of this event, I will not only my father but I have invited his Holiness Unyazi LweZulu (Mduzi Shembe) to accept an award of honour that I will present to him.
‘I mandated J4 Joy to invite the legendary boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Junior as my guest of honour so that he can share in my father’s vision and also help with creating an environment where our youth can learn to be solid leaders . Floyd will also encourage boxers and youth to aspire to be true leaders within communities.
“I would like state that the tournament had been moved to Thursday, December 15 2022, and I would like to invite the media and all invited dignitaries to celebrate with me the long-standing dream of my father, which undoubtedly will now become an annual event. I thank you sincerely and invite you all to be part of this historic event.”
Nodoliel and Mnisi said they had a meeting with Misuzulu today. “He requested that we postpone it to Thursday. I mean we were supposed to have our weigh-in tomorrow and we are definitely not ready for that. Now we have tomorrow and Wednesday. The king will attend the weigh-in on Wednesday and he intends to address people regarding published allegations that he is not part of it,” said Nododile.
‘King’s Tournament’ gets stamp of approval from King Misizulu
Royal blessings see tourney move from Tuesday to Thursday
