Celeb boxing champ NaakMusiQ reveals chest problems before Cassper Nyovest bout

Speaking on Marawa Sports Worldwide on SowetanLive on Monday, the entertainer, real name Anga Makubalo, said his doctor only gave him the green light for training on March 27

Celebrity boxing champion NaakMusiQ has revealed that he took a four-week break from training due to chest problems in the run-up to his much anticipated bout with Cassper Nyovest in Sun City at the weekend.



Speaking on Marawa Sports Worldwide on SowetanLive on Monday, NaakMusiQ, real name Anga Makubalo, said his doctor only gave him the green light for training on March 27. ..